Delta police confirms attack on officer by naval ratings in Delta

Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

Barely three days after, the police authorities in Delta State have confirmed the bloodied attack on a police sergeant at Enerhen Police Divisional Headquarters by naval ratings in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent had reported on Friday March 9 that certain naval ratings invaded the police station in a gangster-like manner shot into the air and inflicted bodily injuries on one Sergeant Kingsley of the Nigeria Police.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Delta State Police Command, through its Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He identified the overzealous naval rating, who led 15 others in…