Global food crisis may persists as Russia-Ukraine war enters second year — IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has found that the global hunger crisis may persist even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second year.

The report hinged the projection on the global inflation of food prices. It added that though there is a decrease in the record-high prices of food recorded in early 2022, the current food prices remain elevated.

Sunday Tribune reports that the prolonged war between the world’s largest wheat exporters and other crucial crops has upended agricultural commodity markets.

The report further cited the consistent decline in food prices recorded between March 2022 and February, according to data provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization…