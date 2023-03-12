Incoming government needs to prove its worth to Nigerians —Archbishop Ojo

General Overseer and founder of Calvary Kingdom Church (CKC) International, Lagos State, Archbishop Joseph Ojo, in this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, speaks on how the nation can be better under the incoming administration and what the church must do. Excerpts.

The country witnessed the election of a new president and other political positions recently, what is your take on the process and the emergence of the candidates?

What we need to do is just to seek peace and ask people to be peaceful and not to take laws into their hands. The truth of the matter is everything committed to God should be seen to be safe. Nobody can understand what God can use people to do. So, I just wish people will…