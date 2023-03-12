It took me one year to get over my worst heartbreak —Toolzo

By Segun Adebayo

Popular media personality and event host, Tolu Oniru, otherwise known as Toolzo, has revealed the pain she went through when she suffered what she described as her worst heartbreak.

Toolzo, while sharing her experience with some of her followers on social media platforms, disclosed that it took her one year to get over the shock and heal from the situation that left her in a blank state.

She stated that going through heartbreaks and coming out stronger is not something everybody deals with the same way, adding that she went through the worst time of her relationship life.

While Toolzo refused to mention the man who broke her heart, she hinted that “It took me over one…