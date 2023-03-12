Lisabi Festival: Eagle Schnapps adds colour, glamour as Ebenezer Obey thrills at grand finale

By Seyi Sokoya

The week-long activities for the 36th Lisabi Festival ended on a high note in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital as music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, thrilled participants and fun-seekers at the ceremony with his evergreen melodies.

Lisabi Festival, an historic festival and cultural heritage event celebrated yearly by the Egba in honour of the legendary Lisabi, a hero of the Egba liberation struggle from the dominance of the old Oyo Kingdom, was held recently with various activities in Abeokuta.

The festival brought together Egba sons and daughters at home and from across the universe who converged on the ancient kingdom to honour their progenitor.

The most…