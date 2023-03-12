NAFDAC, NDLEA, and others join forces to tackle drug abuse among youths

Kazeem Biriowo- Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigeria Customs Service amongst other stakeholders in the health sector, have vowed to collaborate in the fight against illicit drug production, trafficking, and use, and in curbing related organized crime.

The pledge was made in Lagos at the launch and dissemination of the 2022 Annual Report of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) and Precursors Report 2022.

The Director General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye described narcotics and psychotropic substances as indispensable for the relief of pain and suffering and that they are…