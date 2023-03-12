POS agents now new financial powers

As citizens continue to search for the elusive new naira notes, IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI writes of why Point of Sale (POS) agents charge exorbitant fees for withdrawals. Additional reports provided by Funmilayo Aremu, Vincent Kuraun and Faith Adesanya.

A large number of frustrated and helpless customers had besieged the branch of a new generation bank located at the Challenge area of Ibadan, Oyo State, on this sunny Monday afternoon. Their goal was to gain entry into the bank for different purposes.

It is believed that whoever approaches a commercial bank is either on a mission to make a deposit, withdrawal or rectify an issue relating to their bank accounts, among other rare circumstances,…