Tribune Online
Vice president-elect, Shettima shares varsity days throwback photos
The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, has shared throwback photos of himself from his time at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State. He shared the pictures via his Facebook page on Saturday. Shettima captioned the pictures, “Unimaid 1989…” https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid036ahiUbnP7M2qybkeYDWwUhum77riGZfLzi6Rki5SnwGHsjzeuj5Q99e6VPPpujkEl&id=100044370098750&mibextid=qC1gEa
Vice president-elect, Shettima shares varsity days throwback photos
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune