Banks extend electronic money transfer levy to domiciliary accounts

By China Nwokoji

NIGERIAN banks will start to charge N50 as an electronic transfer levy from dollar or pound accounts (known as Domiciliary Account).

The development comes as Stanbic IBTC, one of Nigeria’s commercial banks, said it will begin deducting the sum of N50 on transfers into domiciliary accounts.

The bank, in an email, notified its customers of the development on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The lender stated that the new levy would take effect immediately following the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) regulation by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

This is coming amidst outcry over rising transaction costs of financial services in the…