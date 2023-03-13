Buhari, Emefiele’s disregard, invitation to anarchy — MBF

Isaac Shobayo – Jos

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has described the noncompliance of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, with the Supreme Court judgment as an invitation to anarchy and called on the governors in the geopolitical zone and entire Nigeria to comply with the judgment to alleviate the suffering of the people.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Dr Dogo Isuwa, the cash crunch occasioned by the redesign of the Naira notes has thrown the country into financial confusion and subjected Nigerians to untold hardship, which has crippled many businesses.

Dr Isuwa told Nigerian Tribune that the continued…