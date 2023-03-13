Ebonyi APC accuses opposition party of killing Ward Councillor

Grace Egbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State Chapter, has alleged that the opposition Party is responsible for the gruesome murder of the Councillor representing Echara ward 2, Okposi community in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State, Mr Ogbonnaya Ugwu popularly known as Spaco.

The State Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, made allegations while condemning the brutal murder of the Councillor and called on the security agencies to move into the area and fish out the perpetrators.

Recall that the deceased was ambushed, shot dead and burnt inside his car by unknown gunmen while returning from his drinking joint in Okposi known as ANGLE 90 around 10 pm on…