Geregu Power projects N18.2bn revenue

By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos

GEREGU Power Plc said it has projected to generate N18.17 billion in revenue for the second quarter ending June 2023.

This was according to the company’s Q2 2023 earnings forecast released to investing communities via the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The power firm also projected to rake in N8.79 billion in gross profits, while targets for a profit before and after tax were put at N6.94 billion and N4.84 billion, respectively. The projection for operating profits stood at N7.20 billion, forecasted taxation for the period was put at N2.10 billion.

It will be recalled that Geregu Power Plc had recently notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the…