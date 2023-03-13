Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

Lanre Adewole and Kunle Oderemi

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention, has emerged as battle grounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has shown.

While most of the battleground states are in Southern part of the country, the emerging political realities in the North have also moved some states, considered safe for the respective ruling parties, before now, to toss-up.

The “disruptive” emergence of a very strong Third Force in Peter Obi’s Labour Party and Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso’s New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) sweeping the largest-voting state in the country, has significantly altered political calculus of this election cycle, in a…