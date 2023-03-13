How we rescued kidnapped Ogun journalist after 45-minute gun battle – Police

The police in Ogun rescued a journalist, Oluseun Oduneye, from his kidnappers after a gun battle that lasted for 45 minutes.

Oduneye, who’s the publisher of Issues Magazine, was kidnapped at Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer in Abeokuta on Monday.

”The journalist was riding in his Toyota Camry car when he was attacked at about 7.50 pm on his way to Ijebu-Ode from Abeokuta,” he said.

The police said the abductors later called his wife using the victim’s phone the following morning and demanded N30 million as ransom.

Upon the report, Oyeyemi said that the Commissioner of…