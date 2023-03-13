Lagos monarch woos Igbos for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Tunbosun Ogundare, Lagos

The paramount ruler of Iba Kingdom and Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators, Oba Sulaimon Raji, has urged Igbo community in Ojo, Iba and Otto-Awori axis to come out en masse this Saturday for the governorship election and vote for the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor Babajide-Sanwo, who is seeking a second term.

The monarch made the appeal at a meeting he had with the leadership of the Igbo community in the axis in his palace.

He said Sanwo-Olu is the best of all the candidates who are contesting for the governorship seat in the election in the state.

He said a vote for him to retain his seat for another four years is…