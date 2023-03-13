Like husband, Soludo’s wife begs Anambra women to vote APGA candidates

Michael Ovat – Awka

Wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo has appealed to women in the state to rally round candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday March 18th, 2023 State House Of Assembly election.

The governor’s wife, who made the appeal in Awka, over the weekend, observed that APGA is still the only political structure that can respond to the interest of every Anambra citizen and sustain the legacies of good governance in the state.

Mrs Soludo reminded the women that voting wrongly, out of emotion or sentiments, could negatively impact on the current development strides going on across the 21 local government area of the state.

She maintained…