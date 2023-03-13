Property developer challenges AGF over legality of theft charges against him

Sunday Ejike – Abuja

A property developer, Mr Cecil Osakwe has challenged the legality of the charges brought against him by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

The AGF had, in a charge accused Osakwe of electricity theft to the tune of N11 million.

But, Osakwe, through his Counsel, Mr Victor Giwa, accused the office of the AGF of being used to harass and intimidate his client.

When the proceedings came up before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Osakwe challenged the legality of the task force that investigated the process leading to the filing of the charges against him on the ground that, the task force is unknown to…