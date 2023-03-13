Suspected cultists kill UNIBEN 400-level student

‘Suyi Ayodele, Benin

A 400-level student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, Destiny Osasenaga, was reportedly killed by some suspected cultists.

The victim, who was a student in the gunmen Department of Computer Engineering, was said to have been killed in place of his elder brother, who was believed to have offended the suspected cultists.

The deceased, Nigerian Tribune gathered, was abducted at his residence in Uwelu axis of Benin City, Edo State capital, by his assailants, in the presence of his harpless father and other family members.

The cultists were said to have invaded the deceased’s house in search of his elder brother, who they accused offending one of their gang members and…