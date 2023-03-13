Why paying attention to detail is key in media monitoring —Expert

By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

A media monitoring expert and Chief Insights Consultant at P+ Measurement Services, Philip Odiakose, has stressed the need for media monitoring professionals, desirous of making a big difference in their careers, to always pay attention to details; since it makes a big difference in the accuracy and quality of their works.

Odiakose gave this advice in his piece titled, ‘10 Years in Media Monitoring and Intelligence Profession: Lessons Learned’.

The media monitoring expert shares some insights, experiences, and some lessons learnt, working as a media monitoring and intelligence professional, in the past one decade, in the piece; while also …