Apostle Selman reveals shocking details ahead March 18 polls

Israel Arogbonlo

Founder of the Eternity Network International, Apostle Joshua Selman has revealed stern warning ahead of the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections slated for Saturday, March 18, 2023.

In the vision, he said, God showed him a dangerous light on March 17 (Friday) and told him to pray against any form of fear on election eve.

Apostle Selman disclosed this in a video clip obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Tuesday.

His words; “I had a vision yesternight into this morning… I don’t know what it is but I just want us to pray. I was leaning quietly, not even mediating when this vision was opened up to me.

“In the vision, I saw the 17th of March (Friday) and a danger light…