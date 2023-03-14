Cash crunch: Poultry business under threat, on brink of collapse —Ogunnaike

By Nurudeen Alimi

FOLLOWING the scarcity of naira in Nigeria birthed by the Federal Governnment currency redesign policy, a development which has brought untold hardship to citizens of the country, poultry business across the country has been said to be on the brink of collapse due to its fragile nature.

A major stakeholder in the Nigerian poultry industry and Chairman, Folhope Nigeria Limited, Chief Emmanuel Folorunsho Ogunnaike, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in his office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday stated that the impact of cash scarcity on poultry business is enormous.

He noted that: “Poultry business is fragile in nature, any crisis, be it major or minor…