Edo police arrests four armed robbery suspects with military uniforms

Idahosa Moses | Benin City

OPERATIVES of the Edo Police Command have arrested four allegedly robbery suspects, who disguised as military officers to rob their victims.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Benin, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspects were arrested by the Intelligence Unit, upon a petition by Grace Ainabe, who report alleged robbery incident at her residence.

The suspects, Iyabo Victor 35, Osas Aganmwonyi 28, Nosa Owie 24, and Idi Etukudo, who were arrested with military camouflage, Nwabuzor said, reportedly broke into the house of the victim.

The suspect robbed the house with guns and carted away her belongings including money, phones and…