FG to relocate 10,000 displaced persons In Kogi

Yekini Jimoh

About 10,000 people in the Mosun Community in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi are to be relocated by the federal government following the rampaging activities of the River Benue during raining season.

The Managing Director (MD) of the Hydro-Electricity Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, made this known during a tour of the affected communities in Mosun Community.

He said that the relocation of the affected communities became an imperative sequel to the negative impact of the 2022 flood in the affected communities as villagers had to desert their homes for safety.

“We will begin constructing buildings that would…