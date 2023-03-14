Firm targets 1,800 dealers for N5bn Port Harcourt  Electrical Materials complex 

By Dayo Ayeyemi

NO fewer than 1,800 members of the Electrical Materials Dealers Association presently in Okija in Port Harcourt will be relocating to their permanent site at Iriebe, Kilometre 17, Aba-Port Harcourt Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Already, 600 lock-up shops out of the total 1,720 completed are ready for occupation by the traders.

Briefing the Property and Environment Writers Association of Nigeria (PEWAN), in Lagos, the Principal Partner, M. I. Okoro & Associates, Dr Innocent Okoro, said that in addition to the 1,720 lock-up shops being developed, the traders would be provided warehouses where their goods will be stored for easy distribution while visiting…