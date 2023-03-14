Ita-Giwa mobilises Bakassi people for APC candidate 

By: Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

A former Presidential Adviser and political leader of the Bakassi people has urged the electorate in Cross River State to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Prince Senator Bassey Otu on Saturday in order to consolidate the gains of democracy.

In a statement on Tuesday in Calabar, Ita-Giwa described the APC candidate as a man who has been tested and ticks all the boxes when considering virtues that would usher development to the state.

She urged her people to be united and vote for the future of their children, better welfare and other socio-economic indices that Prince Bassey Otu represents, assuring that they will be better…