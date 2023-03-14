Lagos ranked 313 in world’s most polluted cities

Israel Arogbonlo

Lagos under Governor Babajide Sanwo’s watch has been ranked 133 in the world’s most polluted cities, according to the latest survey by IQAir.

The Swiss air quality technology company also ranked Nigeria 10th in Africa and 18th out of 118 countries ranked globally in 2022.

Working on what it called historical data from 2017 to 2022, IQAir said the annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³) of Lagos is “unhealthy” advising the government to “start implementing a large amount of preventative measures to keep pollution levels down and thus improve the wellbeing of its inhabitants”.

The major source of air pollution, according to the report, comes from “vehicle…