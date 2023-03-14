Lift executive order on monarchs denied salaries, entitlements – Iwo charges Adeleke

Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo

Iwo Traditional Council under the headship of the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Tuesday called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to lift his executive order on some monarchs who have been denied their entitlements in the state.

The council appealed to the governor to repeal the executive order on selected monarchs in Osun State which affected three monarchs in Iwo Traditional Council — Olupo, Alawuje and Alaya.

The council which made the appeal in a communique shortly after their monthly meeting held at Oluwo palace in Iwo, Osun State, stated that, the three monarchs have not been given salaries and other entitlements and charged the…