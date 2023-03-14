Microsoft, OCP Africa partner to sustain, grow food security in Africa

By Nurudeen Alimi

MICROSOFT, through its Africa Transformation Office, and OCP Africa has announced a partnership that will positively impact smallholder farmers and Agri-stakeholders across Africa by 2025.

The partnership was announced at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), taking place in Doha, Qatar,

OCP Africa, an African company that supplies fertilizer solutions adapted to local conditions and to the needs of soils and crops across the continent, is partnering with Microsoft to reinforce and scale its Digital Agriculture Platform. This platform enhances the quality of farmers’ production, enables them to better manage their businesses….