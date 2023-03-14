N90bn Osun allocation: Your allegations spurious, unfounded, PDP tells APC

Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday described the allegation of N90bn allocation to the state in the past three months levelled against the administration of the People’s Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke by the state All Progressive Congress (APC) as last straw gimmicks to get back into the news due.

The PDP in a statement by its Acting Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle described the allegation as a “spurious and unfounded allegation by the defeated opposition party”.

It will be recalled that the APC had last Wednesday alleged that, the state governor, Senator Adeleke administration wasted over N90 billion accrued to government…