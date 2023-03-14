Natives sue FCTA over demolition, demand N10bn compensation

By: Lawrence Bajah – Abuja

Natives of Kpaduma communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have dragged the FCT Administration to court over the demolition of their houses, demanding the sum of N10 billion as compensation for damages and trauma the natives went through during the demolition exercise.

The counsel to Kpaduma communities, Sylvester Ogbelu, who spoke to Journalists after the court proceedings at FCT High Court at Life Camp in Abuja on Monday, said they were in court to challenge the demolition of the houses of Kpaduma, against pending court orders restraining the FCTA or any developers from taking any action against the communities.

“We are also challenging the FCTA…