Nudity and immorality in our society today

The level of immorality in our society has reached a stage where it should be addressed. Indecency has become the order of the day, and it has terribly affected the younger generation. In our society today, youths especially the ladies wear and flaunt dresses that exposes private parts of their body in public places like markets, mall and at events and occasions.

They post nude pictures on social media that arouses sexual desires which is dentrimental to young children.

Movies and programmes that are aired on TV in recent times are full of sexually explicit scenes.

In addition, relationships among young boys and girls gives room for pre-marital sex. This may likely lead to unwanted…