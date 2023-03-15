2023 elections: I won’t congratulate Tinubu until…

Founder of Anap Business Jet Limited, Atedo Peterside has described the results uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the presidential election as an insult to anyone’s intelligence adding that he won’t congratulate the President-elect, Bola Tinubu until proven by court that he won the election convincingly.

He made the assertion while featuring on Arise Television on Tuesday.

The Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc founder, however, praised the steps taken by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party, respectively, to challenge the result in court, saying that whatever is agreed upon in court, Nigerians would accept,…