ADP, NNPP, AA collapse structure, team up with APC

Isaac Shobayo – Jos

Ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, three political parties, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the Action Alliance (AA), and the African Democratic Party (ADP) in Plateau State, along with a later gubernatorial candidate, have dissolved their structures into the APC.

Receiving the leadership of the political parties at the state party secretariat in Jos, the state chairman of the APC, Hon. Rufus Bature, said the return was a homecoming as many of them were members of the APC at its formation before their defection to other political parties.

He assured them that they would be accorded the same privileges as those they met on…