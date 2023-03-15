Amaechi denies promise to return abandoned property to Igbos in Rivers

Amaechi Okonkwo, Port Harcourt

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has denied promising the Igbos in Rivers State to return property seized from them after the civil war under the abandoned property policy.

Amaechi had come under scathing criticisms by officials of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Information for allegedly promising to return the abandoned property to the Igbos in Rivers State, if Tonye Cole, the APC Governorship candidate emerges governor of the state in the March 18 elections.

But the former Governor of Rivers State has come out to deny making such a promise…