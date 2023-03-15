Financial autonomy for the judiciary: Another landmark judgment

On the 7th of March, 2023, the Delta State High Court delivered a landmark judgment that many public commentators now concede as the solution to the never-ceasing cry for financial autonomy for the Judiciary, both at the Federal and State levels. Honorable Justice G.B. Briki-Okolosi sitting at the Asaba division of the Delta State High Court in suit No. A/164/2022: John Aikpokpo-Martins & Olukunle Edun v. Governor of Delta State & Ors. declared inter alia, that by virtue of the provisions of Sections 120(4), 121(2), 121(3) & 124(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and the judgment of the Federal High Court in FHC/ABJ/CS/63/2013: OLISA AGBAKOBA V THE…