LP urges supporters to remain calm ahead of Saturday’s election

Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén

Supporters of the Labour Party (LP), in Lagos State, have been urged to remain calm in the face of provocation by desperate politicians and their supporters already in panic mode over the forthcoming Saturday elections.

The Director General Labour Party presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun, made this call in Abuja and stated that the plot to cause violence that would pave way for undermining the integrity of the ballot should not be served to the panicking opposition.

He pointed out that the ethnic profiling of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate was laughable, especially as his family tree could be traced 200 years back as rooted in Lagos.