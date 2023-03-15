Makinde’s administration excellent, should be re-elected — Olunloyo

By: Wale Akinselure

A former governor of old Oyo State, Dr Omololu Olunloyo has described the administration of incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde as excellent, calling on residents of the state to vote him in for a second term through Saturday’s governorship election.

Olunloyo, who made this call while featuring on a Splash FM programme, on Wednesday, said he had seen a lot of innovations with the Makinde administration that he would want to continue for another four years.

Continuing his adulation, Olunloyo described the Makinde administration as a first class that should be allowed to continue.

He, particularly, called on Muslims and Christians to vote Makinde in the interest of good…