Man serving 400-year jail term exonerated after 34 years

Rachael Omidiji

Sidney Holmes was wrongfully sentenced to jail for 400 years and exonerated after 34 years in prison.

Holmes, serving 400 years in prison for armed robbery, walked out of jail on Monday, March 13, after a judge vacated his sentence based on new findings that the case against him was fundamentally wrong.

Holmes spent over 34 years behind bars for a 1988 carjacking near Fort Lauderdale.

Holmes contacted the Broward State Attorney’s Office Conviction Review Unit in 2020, saying he was factually innocent.

Prosecutors now firmly believe he didn’t do it, citing a flawed focus on his vehicle, a witness identification process rife with bias, and a solid alibi.

“The State…