NDLEA assures applicants of seamless online application process

Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has assured candidates seeking to participate in its ongoing recruitment exercise that concerted efforts are being made to resolve challenges they are facing on the application portal to make the process seamless any moment from now.

Barely hours after the online application portal was opened on Sunday, March 12, it began to experience glitches due to the heavy traffic of over 200,000 applicants trying to access the system.

To resolve this, the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said, the Agency upgraded the infrastructure on Tuesday, March 14 to accommodate the large volume of applicants…