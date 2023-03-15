Sack Emefiele, Malami now, APC chieftain tells Buhari

Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress from Edo, Prince John Mayaki, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari over his statement exonerating himself from the Central Bank Governor’s disobedience of the Supreme Court judgment on the old Naira notes.

The apex Court had ruled on March 3 that the old Naira notes remained legal tender till December 31, 2023.

Eleven days after the judgment and on the heels of public outcry, President Buhari through one of his spokespersons, Mallam Garba Shehu has exonerated himself, submitting that the apex bank and other federal agencies did not need to take instruction from him before complying with orders of the…