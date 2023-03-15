Sokoto Police launches legal team on electoral process

Olakunle Maruf – Sokoto

The Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command has launched a special legal team to handle all electoral offences relating to 2023 general elections in the state.

The Commissioner for Police in the state, CP Muhammad Usaini Gummel, stated this while presenting the team to newsmen at the police headquarters in the State on Monday.

The special team consists of skillful personnel with mandate to receive, vet, and compile complaints, investigate and bring to justice those found involved in perpetrating wrongful conduct, before, during and after the elections.

He said the team comprises Police lawyers, forensic investigation crackers and experts with a specialty in…