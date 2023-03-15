Why I ordered arrest of APC lawmaker — Bauchi CP

Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Bauchi state Police Command has explained the reason it ordered the arrest of a 45-year-old APC member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi popularly known as ‘Yakubu Wowo”.

Recall that the Police Command had on Tuesday, declared the Federal Lawmaker wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy, disturbance of public peace and culpable homicide.

Clarifying the situation while speaking with Journalists in his office on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan said that the lawmaker is not immune to arrest based on criminal allegations levelled against him.

Aminu Alhassan was reacting to…