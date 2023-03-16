5 injured as hoodlums attack LP members in Lagos

Olalekan Olabulo

About five people were on Thursday injured as hoodlums attacked Labour Party supporters in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

The police in the state confirmed the attack but stated that only one person was as of Thursday evening confirmed injured in the attack.

The thugs, who were reportedly armed with guns, broken bottles, machetes, charms, and other dangerous weapons were said to have waylaid the LP supporters around Bode Thomas junction.

The Labour Party members were reportedly campaigning in the area when the hoodlums attacked them.

Some of the LP supporters escaped into a nearby eatery after the hoodlums descended on them.

One of the Labour Party members, Johnson Udoh…