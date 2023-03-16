Begging US President to endorse Tinubu act of desperation, Atiku tells APC

Leon Usigbe, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has described as, an act of desperation, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) shopping for endorsements for President-elect, Bola Tinubu, particularly begging United States President, Joe Biden, to call and congratulate him.

In a statement issued by Atiku’s Special Assistant, Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Thursday, the former Vice President noted that the APC PCC Director of New Media, Femi Fani-Kayode, had taken to Twitter to say that although the US State Department had congratulated Tinubu, there was a need for Biden to add his voice as both…