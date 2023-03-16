Edo High Court adjourns case to May

An Edo State High Court, Sitting in Benin City, has adjourned a case of alleged WILL forgery, brought against Efosa Uyigue and five others by 13 other children of the Late. Edo politician, Sunday Aiguobarueghian Uyigue to May 18 for a hearing.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, counsel to the respondents, Dr Osagie Obayuwana, asked for an adjournment to enable him to file his reply which was not objected to by the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Olayinwola Afolabi.

The presiding judge, justice V. O. Oviawe however adjourned the case to May 18, 2023, for a hearing.

Thirteen children of the late politician in Edo State, Hon.Sunday Aiguobarueghian Uyigue which include his first son,…