How NIMASA recorded several giant steps under Jamoh

By Tola Adenubi

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) was established by an Act of Parliament (The NIMASA Act 2007) with two cardinal objectives: to regulate and promote maritime safety, security, marine pollution and maritime labour; and to promote the development of indigenous commercial shipping in international and coastal shipping trade.

The agency derives its mandate from four Acts of the National Assembly. These are NIMASA Act, 2007; Cabotage Act, 2003; Merchant Shipping Act, 2007 and SPOMO Act, 2019.

NIMASA envisions to be the leading maritime administration in Africa advancing Nigeria’s global maritime goals and to achieve and sustain safe, secure…