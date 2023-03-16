Kwara Police command takes delivery

Biola Azeez

Kwara state command of the Nigeria Police has taken delivery of arms and ammunition from the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, for the prosecution of the Saturday governorship elections.

The state Police command commended the IGP for supplying the command with equipment such as PASG (Pump Action Shotguns), Long-and shotgun-range riot gunners, hand grenades, rubber bullets, smoke pistols, body armour, all in large numbers, PMS, diesel, and utility vehicles to make the election security formidable.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on behalf of the state commissioner of Police Paul Odama, the command warned criminal…