Kwara TESCOM dismisses retrenchment rumour

The Kwara Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has dismissed speculations that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has plans to sack teachers after his re-election.

A statement from the TESCOM chairman, Malam Bello Abubakar, on Wednesday in Ilorin described the rumour as an attempt to create a discord between the governor and teachers.

“For the record, teachers and other workers are assured that His Excellency has no plans now or in the future to retrench teachers or any workers or stop prompt payment of their salaries as is being spread by the opposition.

“It is their last straw to create needless fear in the people to curry favour and create unnecessary panic.

“The governor has…