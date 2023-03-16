Labour Party HoA candidates, state exco members defect to APC in Kwara

Biola Azeez

Less than 48 hours to governorship and House of Assembly elections, the House of Assembly candidates of the Labour Party in Kwara state among some other party stakeholders on Thursday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state secretary of the Labour Party, Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim Ladan, said that some executives of the party and the House of Assembly candidates, except the party’s governorship candidate and the chairman of the party, had joined the ruling APC in the state.

Hon. Ladan said that the decisions to join the APC was borne out of dividends of democracy being provided by the administration of Governor…