March 18: NYCN endorses Governor Matawalle’s reelection

Attahiru Ahmed, Gusau

The National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Zamfara state chapter has endorsed Governor Bello Mattawale for reelection, says he has done what no other Governor did to youth in the country.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday evening in Gusau, state capital, the Zamfara state NYCN chairman, Barrister Bashar Garba urged youth to refrain from any act of Electoral crime.

“victory at the polls has indeed signified the confidence that the Nigerian youths have on you and how they believe in your manifested strategies of transforming the youths as the country’s top assets”.

“Let me also use this avenue to congratulate the elected members of the National Assembly from…